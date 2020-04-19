Surna (OTCMKTS:SRNA) Trading Down 5.2%

Shares of Surna Inc (OTCMKTS:SRNA) dropped 5.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.03 and last traded at $0.03, approximately 128,729 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 461,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.03.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.07.

Surna Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SRNA)

Surna Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells environmental control and air sanitation systems for commercial, and state-and provincial-regulated indoor cannabis cultivation facilities in the United States and Canada. It offers chillers, fan coils and air handlers, dehumidifiers, and odor control and air sanitation equipment, as well as controllers, such as thermostats; and system design and engineering services.

