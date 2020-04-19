Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.04.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DSSI. ValuEngine upgraded Diamond S Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Diamond S Shipping from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Diamond S Shipping from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Diamond S Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds cut Diamond S Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.20 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 30th.

In other Diamond S Shipping news, COO Sanjay Sukhrani sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $46,839.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 63,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,437.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSSI. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in Diamond S Shipping by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,349,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,588,000 after acquiring an additional 516,018 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 2,588.4% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 423,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,084,000 after purchasing an additional 407,436 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Diamond S Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at $5,259,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamond S Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at $4,237,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Diamond S Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at $3,466,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DSSI opened at $11.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $435.42 million and a PE ratio of -45.00. Diamond S Shipping has a 52-week low of $8.62 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.09.

About Diamond S Shipping

Diamond S Shipping Inc operates as a shipping company. The company operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Tankers. It provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other production. As of March 28, 2019, it owned and operated a fleet of 68 vessels, including 15 Suezmax vessels, 1 Aframax, and 52 medium-range product tankers.

