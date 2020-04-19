mCig (OTCMKTS:MCIG) Shares Up 16.2%

mCig Inc (OTCMKTS:MCIG)’s stock price shot up 16.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.03 and last traded at $0.03, 1,332,638 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 41% from the average session volume of 2,240,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.03.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

mCig Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MCIG)

mCig, Inc operates in the cannabis industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Cultivation, Manufacturing and Distribution (CMD); Retail Sales; Media and Technologies; and Agriculture. The CMD segment designs, develops, engineers, and constructs modular buildings and green houses that assist cannabis and herbal growers in the market, as well as offers consulting services in the cannabis industry.

