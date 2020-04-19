Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.46.

VZ has been the subject of several research reports. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. New Street Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday. Nomura lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $58.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.71. Verizon Communications has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22. The stock has a market cap of $238.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.46.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,065 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 7,968 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,152,000. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 198,258 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $11,967,000 after purchasing an additional 6,037 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 188,223 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $11,350,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares during the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

