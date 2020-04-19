Garrett Motion Inc (NYSE:GTX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Sell” from Analysts

Garrett Motion Inc (NYSE:GTX) has been given an average recommendation of “Sell” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.80.

Several research analysts recently commented on GTX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Garrett Motion from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Garrett Motion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Garrett Motion in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Garrett Motion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Get Garrett Motion alerts:

Shares of GTX stock opened at $4.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $306.82 million, a P/E ratio of 1.00, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.44. Garrett Motion has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $19.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.41.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.91 million. Garrett Motion had a net margin of 9.64% and a negative return on equity of 10.32%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Garrett Motion will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Garrett Motion news, SVP Thierry Mabru sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.56, for a total value of $65,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 200,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,297.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Olivier Rabiller sold 44,000 shares of Garrett Motion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.56, for a total transaction of $288,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 710,672 shares in the company, valued at $4,662,008.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Garrett Motion by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 36,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Garrett Motion by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 93,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Garrett Motion by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 285,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Garrett Motion by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 591,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Garrett Motion by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Garrett Motion

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers. Its integrated vehicle health management tools detect intermittent faults and anomalies to provide understanding of the real-time health of a vehicle system.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Garrett Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garrett Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.