PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.94.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PPG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $121.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $108.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in PPG Industries by 1,863.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 323,913 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,079,000 after acquiring an additional 307,412 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,531 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,646,000 after buying an additional 13,801 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 35,529 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 14,490 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $93.31 on Friday. PPG Industries has a fifty-two week low of $69.77 and a fifty-two week high of $134.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.32.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 28.25%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.80%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

