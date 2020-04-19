ICG Longbow Snr Sec UK Prop Dt Inv (LON:LBOW) Trading Down 0.7%

ICG Longbow Snr Sec UK Prop Dt Inv Ltd (LON:LBOW) shares were down 0.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 70.20 ($0.92) and last traded at GBX 70.50 ($0.93), approximately 115,269 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 77% from the average daily volume of 64,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71 ($0.93).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 77.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 91.28.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%.

About ICG Longbow Snr Sec UK Prop Dt Inv (LON:LBOW)

ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Ltd specializes in mezzanine debt and whole loan investments. The fund focuses only on United Kingdom commercial real estate. ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Ltd is domiciled in Channel Islands.

