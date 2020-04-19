3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.13.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DDD shares. B. Riley lowered 3D Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet lowered 3D Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Loop Capital lowered 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on 3D Systems from $12.00 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Shares of DDD opened at $7.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $854.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.39 and a 200 day moving average of $9.01. 3D Systems has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $12.56.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The 3D printing company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.10. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 9.91% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $164.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 3D Systems will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 234,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,877,528. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Radhika Krishnan sold 6,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $61,560.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,319,331 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $27,053,000 after buying an additional 86,786 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 163.6% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,659 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 17,785 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the third quarter worth about $247,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Cairn Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

