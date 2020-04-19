Dialight (OTCMKTS:DIALF) Trading Down 11.7%

Shares of Dialight Plc (OTCMKTS:DIALF) were down 11.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.34 and last traded at $2.34, approximately 1,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 227% from the average daily volume of 459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.65.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.34.

About Dialight (OTCMKTS:DIALF)

Dialight plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily develops, manufactures, and supplies LED lighting solutions for use in hazardous and industrial applications in North America, the United Kingdom and rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Lighting; and Signals and Components.

