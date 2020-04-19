BH MACR/NPV VTG FPD (LON:BHMG) Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of BH MACR/NPV VTG FPD (LON:BHMG) were up 0.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,370 ($44.33) and last traded at GBX 3,370 ($44.33), approximately 56,036 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 203% from the average daily volume of 18,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,340 ($43.94).

The firm has a market cap of $482.18 million and a P/E ratio of 12.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,942.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,695.95.

In other BH MACR/NPV VTG FPD news, insider Colin Maltby bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,352 ($30.94) per share, for a total transaction of £11,760 ($15,469.61).

BH Macro Limited is a closed-ended investment company. The Company invests all of its assets (net of short-term working capital requirements) directly in the Brevan Howard Master Fund Limited (the Master Fund), which is an open-ended investment company. The Master Fund is a hedge fund in the form of a Cayman Islands open-ended investment company, which has as its investment objective the generation of consistent long-term appreciation through active leveraged trading and investment on a global basis.

