Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Shares Up 11.2%

Spin Master Corp (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) shot up 11.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.12 and last traded at $14.12, 4,359 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 83% from the average session volume of 26,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.70.

SNMSF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson downgraded Spin Master from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut Spin Master from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, CIBC cut Spin Master from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.48.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company sells toys and related products to retail customers and distributors, as well as online.

