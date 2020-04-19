Ecofin Global Utlts Infrstrctr Trst (LON:EGL) Shares Up 1.2%

Ecofin Global Utlts Infrstrctr Trst PLC (LON:EGL)’s stock price shot up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 151.50 ($1.99) and last traded at GBX 147.75 ($1.94), 89,698 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 39% from the average session volume of 148,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 146 ($1.92).

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 144.66 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 156.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33.

Ecofin Global Utlts Infrstrctr Trst Company Profile (LON:EGL)

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc, an investment management firm, manages assets for clients worldwide. It also manages segregated accounts for institutional investors; and investment funds, which pursue long-only and long/short strategies. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

