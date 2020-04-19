Aberdeen Smaller Coms High Incm Trst (LON:ASCI) Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Aberdeen Smaller Coms High Incm Trst PLC (LON:ASCI) were up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 242 ($3.18) and last traded at GBX 239 ($3.14), approximately 13,878 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 23,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 238 ($3.13).

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 249.40 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 298.56. The company has a market cap of $52.84 million and a P/E ratio of -72.42.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.06 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Aberdeen Smaller Coms High Incm Trst’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.42%.

Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust PLC is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

