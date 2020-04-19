Intelligent Ultrasound Group (LON:MED) Shares Up 18.8%

Intelligent Ultrasound Group PLC (LON:MED)’s stock price shot up 18.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 14.25 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 13.25 ($0.17), 148,796 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 972% from the average session volume of 13,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.15 ($0.15).

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 10.80 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 10.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52.

Intelligent Ultrasound Group (LON:MED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported GBX (2.37) (($0.03)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX (2.50) (($0.03)) by GBX 0.13 ($0.00).

Intelligent Ultrasound Group plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes intelligent ultrasound software and simulation platforms for training of medical professionals worldwide. It operates through two divisions, Simulation and Clinical. The company offers ScanTrainer, an ultrasound skill training stimulator that offers curriculum-based teaching using real patient scans with haptic feedback, real-time assisted guidance, and comprehensive metric-based assessment in one system; HeartWorks, an anatomically correct, virtual, and beating 3D heart that is unrivalled in the teaching of cardiac anatomy and manikin-based simulation in echocardiography; and BodyWorks, an ultra-realistic female patient simulator designed for interactive point of care ultrasound scenario training, as well as ORISM Bronchoscopy Simulator, an operating room simulation equipment that provides training for common diagnostic procedure.

