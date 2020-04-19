Consorcio Ara SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:CNRFF) Stock Price Down 41.7%

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Consorcio Ara SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:CNRFF) traded down 41.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12, 200,000 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 1,427% from the average session volume of 13,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.23 and its 200-day moving average is $0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 6.96.

About Consorcio Ara SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:CNRFF)

Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, constructs, and markets entry-level and middle-income residential housing developments in Mexico. It markets commercial and industrial developments; and rents mini-supermarkets under operating leases. The company also purchases and sells land; provides supplier services; and develops and leases shopping malls and commercial premises.

Recommended Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Consorcio Ara SAB de CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consorcio Ara SAB de CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Dialight Trading Down 11.7%
Dialight Trading Down 11.7%
BH MACR/NPV VTG FPD Trading Up 0.9%
BH MACR/NPV VTG FPD Trading Up 0.9%
Spin Master Shares Up 11.2%
Spin Master Shares Up 11.2%
Ecofin Global Utlts Infrstrctr Trst Shares Up 1.2%
Ecofin Global Utlts Infrstrctr Trst Shares Up 1.2%
Aberdeen Smaller Coms High Incm Trst Trading Up 0.4%
Aberdeen Smaller Coms High Incm Trst Trading Up 0.4%
Intelligent Ultrasound Group Shares Up 18.8%
Intelligent Ultrasound Group Shares Up 18.8%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report