Consorcio Ara SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:CNRFF) Stock Price Down 41.7%

Consorcio Ara SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:CNRFF) traded down 41.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12, 200,000 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 1,427% from the average session volume of 13,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.23 and its 200-day moving average is $0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 6.96.

About Consorcio Ara SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:CNRFF)

Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, constructs, and markets entry-level and middle-income residential housing developments in Mexico. It markets commercial and industrial developments; and rents mini-supermarkets under operating leases. The company also purchases and sells land; provides supplier services; and develops and leases shopping malls and commercial premises.

Recommended Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Consorcio Ara SAB de CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consorcio Ara SAB de CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.