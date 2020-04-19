Lithium Australia (ASX:LIT) Trading Down 100%

Lithium Australia NL (ASX:LIT) dropped 100% on Friday . The stock traded as low as A$0.05 ($0.04) and last traded at A$0.05 ($0.04), approximately 1,140,813 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 865,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$85,749.00 ($60,814.89).

The company has a 50-day moving average of A$0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.08 million and a PE ratio of -2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

In other Lithium Australia news, insider Adrian Griffin 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th.

Lithium Australia NL engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company is primarily involved in the extraction and recovery of lithium. It holds interests in various projects located in Western Australia, Queensland, Northern Territory, and South Australia in Australia; Mexico; and Germany.

