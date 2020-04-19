First Choice Healthcare Solutions (OTCMKTS:FCHS) Trading Down 1.6%

First Choice Healthcare Solutions Inc (OTCMKTS:FCHS)’s stock price traded down 1.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.06 and last traded at $0.06, 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 11,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.06.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Choice Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.16.

First Choice Healthcare Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. Its network of non-physician-owned medical centers offer musculoskeletal and rehabilitative care services specializing in orthopaedics, spine surgery, interventional pain management, and ambulatory surgical care.

