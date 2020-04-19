CEMENTOS ARGOS/ADR (OTCMKTS:CMTOY) Trading Down 3.3%

CEMENTOS ARGOS/ADR (OTCMKTS:CMTOY) was down 3.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.64 and last traded at $5.64, approximately 151 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 2,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.83.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.93.

About CEMENTOS ARGOS/ADR (OTCMKTS:CMTOY)

Cementos Argos SA produces and markets cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates in Colombia, the Caribbean, Central America, and the United States. It is also involved in the provision of marketing, property management, transportation, and maritime transportation services; extraction of aggregates, stone minerals, and clinker; and distribution and sale of cement.

