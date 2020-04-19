GlobalData (LON:DATA) Trading 1.4% Higher

GlobalData PLC (LON:DATA)’s stock price traded up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,120 ($14.73) and last traded at GBX 1,080 ($14.21), 3,008 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 85% from the average session volume of 19,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,065 ($14.01).

Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded GlobalData to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 920 ($12.10) to GBX 1,200 ($15.79) in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,074.53 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,126.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion and a PE ratio of 192.86.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a GBX 10 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. GlobalData’s payout ratio is presently 2.68%.

About GlobalData (LON:DATA)

GlobalData Plc provides business information products and services across various platforms to the consumer, information communications technology, and healthcare markets. The company offers data, insight, and analysis services, as well as performance advertising services. GlobalData Plc serves customers in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific.

