Mediaset (OTCMKTS:MDIUY) Trading 4% Higher

Mediaset (OTCMKTS:MDIUY)’s share price shot up 4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.78 and last traded at $5.78, 725 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 68% from the average session volume of 2,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.56.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.19.

Mediaset S.p.A. primarily operates in the television (TV) industry in Italy and Spain. The company engages in the content production and third-party acquisition; and linear and non-linear, and free-to-air and pay-per-view content distribution activities with a range of content centered on football, cinema, TV series, documentaries, and children's channels.

