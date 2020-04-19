EnSync (NYSEAMERICAN:ESNC) Trading Down 2.9%

EnSync Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ESNC) shares fell 2.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.00 and last traded at $0.00, 22,436 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 61% from the average session volume of 57,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

About EnSync (NYSEAMERICAN:ESNC)

EnSync, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and manufactures energy management systems solutions for the residential and commercial energy systems, and independent utility energy systems markets in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Matrix energy management, an energy control system for the commercial and residential energy systems markets; Home Energy System for property developers and residential customers; and DER SuperModule system, a self-contained DER system that integrates with renewable generation, customer load, and grid interconnection for deploying the least expensive, highest value, and most reliable electricity.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for EnSync Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnSync and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.