Norman Broadbent (LON:NBB) Shares Down 4.3%

Norman Broadbent Plc (LON:NBB) dropped 4.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 5 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.50 ($0.07), approximately 2,650 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 13,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.75 ($0.08).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 6.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 7.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 million and a P/E ratio of -6.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.43.

Norman Broadbent Company Profile (LON:NBB)

Norman Broadbent Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital consultancy company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company provides talent acquisition and advisory services, including board and executive search, senior interim management, leadership consulting and assessment, and mezzanine level search.

