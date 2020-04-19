SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVCBY) Sets New 52-Week High at $10.71

SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVCBY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.71 and last traded at $10.65, with a volume of 2621 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.83.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SVCBY. Zacks Investment Research cut SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

Get SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVCBY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 78.14%. The business had revenue of $448.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.70 million. Equities analysts predict that SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SVCBY)

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ), a forest products company, develops, produces, and sells forest, wood, pulp, and paper products worldwide. The company offers wood products to the home improvement and building materials sectors, including machined softwood, carcassing, MDF, decking, and sheet materials for builders' merchants and DIY retailers; and various wood products, industrial components, standard wood products, and raw materials, as well as logistic, warehouse, and IT solutions for the wood industry.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.