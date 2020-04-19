PostRock Energy (OTCMKTS:PSTRQ) Shares Down 41.2%

Shares of PostRock Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:PSTRQ) traded down 41.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.00 and last traded at $0.00, 485 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 45% from the average session volume of 887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

PostRock Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PSTRQ)

PostRock Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas. It primarily focuses on the production of conventional oil and coal bed methane gas from its properties located in the Cherokee basin, a region in southeastern Kansas, northeastern Oklahoma, and central Oklahoma.

