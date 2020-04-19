Talon International (OTCMKTS:TALN) Trading Up 48.3%

Talon International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TALN)’s share price was up 48.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.04 and last traded at $0.04, approximately 4,761 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 31,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.03.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average of $0.04.

About Talon International (OTCMKTS:TALN)

Talon International, Inc is a supplier of customer zippers, complete trim solutions and stretch technology products to manufacturers of fashion apparel, specialty retailers, mass merchandisers, brand licensees and retailers. The company operates through following segments: Talon Zipper and Talon Trim.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Talon International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talon International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.