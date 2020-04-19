America’s Suppliers (OTCMKTS:AASL) Stock Price Down 42.5%

America’s Suppliers, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AASL)’s stock price fell 42.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.23 and last traded at $0.23, 200 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 60% from the average session volume of 125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day moving average of $0.42.

America’s Suppliers Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AASL)

America's Suppliers Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet-based wholesaler of general merchandise for smaller distributors, retailers, and non-profit organizations in the United States. It offers its products through its Websites, DollarDays.com and WowMyUniverse.com. The company provides approximately 270,000 products through its Internet catalog, including 10,000 closeout items at further discounted prices.

