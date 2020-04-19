Sartorius (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Sets New 12-Month High at $252.50

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Sartorius AG (OTCMKTS:SARTF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $252.50 and last traded at $252.50, with a volume of 1 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $232.50.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SARTF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sartorius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Sartorius in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $224.59 and a 200 day moving average of $196.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.61 and a beta of 0.12.

Sartorius (OTCMKTS:SARTF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.17). Sartorius had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The firm had revenue of $403.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.05 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Sartorius AG will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sartorius (OTCMKTS:SARTF)

There is no company description available for Sartorius AG.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Aberdeen Smaller Coms High Incm Trst Trading Up 0.4%
Aberdeen Smaller Coms High Incm Trst Trading Up 0.4%
Intelligent Ultrasound Group Shares Up 18.8%
Intelligent Ultrasound Group Shares Up 18.8%
Consorcio Ara SAB de CV Stock Price Down 41.7%
Consorcio Ara SAB de CV Stock Price Down 41.7%
Lithium Australia Trading Down 100%
Lithium Australia Trading Down 100%
First Choice Healthcare Solutions Trading Down 1.6%
First Choice Healthcare Solutions Trading Down 1.6%
CEMENTOS ARGOS/ADR Trading Down 3.3%
CEMENTOS ARGOS/ADR Trading Down 3.3%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report