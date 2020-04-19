Sartorius (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Sets New 12-Month High at $252.50

Sartorius AG (OTCMKTS:SARTF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $252.50 and last traded at $252.50, with a volume of 1 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $232.50.
Several equities research analysts have commented on SARTF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sartorius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Sartorius in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $224.59 and a 200 day moving average of $196.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.61 and a beta of 0.12.
About Sartorius (OTCMKTS:SARTF)
There is no company description available for Sartorius AG.
