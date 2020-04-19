Spine Injury Solutions (OTCMKTS:SPIN) Shares Down 25%

Spine Injury Solutions Inc (OTCMKTS:SPIN) shares traded down 25% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.02 and last traded at $0.02, 16,113 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 37% from the average session volume of 11,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.02.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02.

About Spine Injury Solutions (OTCMKTS:SPIN)

Spine Injury Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology, marketing, billing, and collection company that provides diagnostic services for patients with spine injuries resulting from traumatic accidents. The company offers turnkey solutions to spine surgeons, orthopedic surgeons, and other healthcare providers for the treatment of musculo-skeletal spine injuries resulting from automobile and work-related accidents.

