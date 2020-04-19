SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Hits New 12-Month High at $315.84

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $315.84 and last traded at $314.83, with a volume of 760573 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $308.70.

SBAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $270.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. TheStreet raised shares of SBA Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $276.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.71.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $273.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.13. The stock has a market cap of $34.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 244.06 and a beta of 0.37.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($1.45). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $513.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 21.91%.

In other SBA Communications news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 24,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total transaction of $6,903,328.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven E. Bernstein sold 1,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.94, for a total transaction of $450,022.14. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,500.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,974 shares of company stock worth $57,529,904 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,266,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 139.4% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

About SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By ?Building Better Wireless,? SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

