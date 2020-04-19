Marechale Capital (LON:MAC) Trading 12.9% Higher

Marechale Capital Plc (LON:MAC)’s share price rose 12.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.73 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.75 ($0.01), approximately 2,219,372 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 836% from the average daily volume of 237,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.66 ($0.01).

The company has a market cap of $433,000.00 and a PE ratio of -2.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.72 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.79.

About Marechale Capital (LON:MAC)

Marechale Capital Plc provides advice and broking services to companies in Europe. It offers advisory services to raise funds for companies in the consumer, leisure, and retail; brands/renewable energy/ clean-tech; infrastructure and online exchanges; and private equity and asset backed funds sectors.

Read More: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Marechale Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marechale Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.