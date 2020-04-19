MARUBENI CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $45.09

MARUBENI CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MARUY) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $45.09 and last traded at $45.09, with a volume of 1230 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.97.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.18.

Get MARUBENI CORP/ADR alerts:

MARUBENI CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MARUY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The conglomerate reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.61 billion for the quarter. MARUBENI CORP/ADR had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 7.70%.

Marubeni Corporation engages in various business activities worldwide. The company trades in grains, feed ingredients, compound feeds, foods, agricultural resources, marine products, processed seafood, fresh and processed meat, and raw ingredients and materials; and apparel, footwear, lifestyle products, office supplies, and textile and industrial materials.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for MARUBENI CORP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MARUBENI CORP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.