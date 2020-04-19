Downing One VCT (LON:DDV1) Stock Price Up 10.6%

Downing One VCT PLC (LON:DDV1)’s share price rose 10.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 47 ($0.62) and last traded at GBX 52 ($0.68), approximately 1,984 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 3,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 47 ($0.62).

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 63.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 67.82. The firm has a market cap of $74.87 million and a PE ratio of -7.12.

About Downing One VCT (LON:DDV1)

Downing One VCT plc operates as a venture capital trust. It invests in equities traded on AIM, OFEX, or listed on the London Stock Exchange; unlisted equities; and unlisted convertible stock of AIM companies. AIM VCT Managers Limited acts as the manager for the investments of the trust. Downing Distribution VCT is a venture capital trust focused on AIM investments and also unquoted income producing opportunities.

