Grupo Comercial Chedraui SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:GCHEF) Stock Price Down 27.2%

Grupo Comercial Chedraui SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:GCHEF) shares were down 27.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.08 and last traded at $1.08, approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.48.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.49.

