Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) Hits New 1-Year High at $14.28

Shares of Spirent Communications Plc (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.28 and last traded at $14.28, with a volume of 304 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.55.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPMYY. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Spirent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Spirent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Spirent Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.19.

Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems.

