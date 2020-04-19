Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Sets New 52-Week High at $107.88

Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $107.88 and last traded at $107.14, with a volume of 535534 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $102.78.

WING has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Wingstop presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.29.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.28, a PEG ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.35.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $53.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.07 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wingstop Inc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.27%.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 35,125 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $2,840,558.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,332 shares in the company, valued at $10,054,728.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Madison Jobe sold 957 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $77,392.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,321.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,292 shares of company stock valued at $2,933,836 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 228.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Wingstop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in Wingstop by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,899 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in Wingstop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000.

About Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

