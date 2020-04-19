Viking Energy Group (OTCMKTS:VKIN) Trading Up 15.8%

Shares of Viking Energy Group Inc (OTCMKTS:VKIN) were up 15.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12, approximately 69,077 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 175,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Viking Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.15. The stock has a market cap of $14.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

Viking Energy Group (OTCMKTS:VKIN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.51 million for the quarter. Viking Energy Group had a negative net margin of 56.06% and a negative return on equity of 143.60%.

Viking Energy Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VKIN)

Viking Energy Group, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company owns oil and gas leases in Kansas, Missouri, Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alberta. As of December 31, 2017, its properties include 16 producing wells, 17 non producing wells, and 2 salt water disposal wells.

