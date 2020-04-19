DEMANT A S/ADR (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $11.87

DEMANT A S/ADR (OTCMKTS:WILYY) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.87 and last traded at $11.87, with a volume of 1200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DEMANT A S/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.10 and a 200 day moving average of $14.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. Its products include hearing devices and implants; diagnostic instruments; and personal communication systems, such as headsets and solutions for the professional call center and office market, as well as consumer headsets for the gaming and mobile segments.

