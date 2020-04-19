INDRA SISTEMAS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) Trading Up 16.4%

INDRA SISTEMAS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) was up 16.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.26 and last traded at $4.26, approximately 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.66.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.37 and a 200 day moving average of $5.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

About INDRA SISTEMAS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ISMAY)

Indra Sistemas, SA operates as a technology and consulting company worldwide. The company designs, develops, produces, integrates, and maintains systems, solutions, and services based on the use of information technologies, electronics, and communication; and for surveillance and security control of facilities.

