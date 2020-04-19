Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a growth of 16.9% from the March 15th total of 1,393,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 151,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.8 days. Currently, 13.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cortexyme by 109.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cortexyme in the first quarter worth $46,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cortexyme by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC bought a new stake in Cortexyme in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Cortexyme in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors own 24.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Cortexyme alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Cortexyme currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.40.

CRTX stock opened at $41.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.18. Cortexyme has a fifty-two week low of $19.35 and a fifty-two week high of $73.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion and a PE ratio of -13.82.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.06). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cortexyme will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cortexyme Company Profile

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is COR388, an orally-administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which has completed Phase 1a and Phase 1b clinical trials for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

Read More: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cortexyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cortexyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.