County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ICBK) Short Interest Update

County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ICBK) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the March 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. DA Davidson downgraded County Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. TheStreet downgraded County Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Hovde Group upgraded County Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded County Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

Shares of County Bancorp stock opened at $18.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $120.11 million, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. County Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.55 and a 12 month high of $27.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.95.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 million. County Bancorp had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 10.45%. Analysts forecast that County Bancorp will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from County Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. County Bancorp’s payout ratio is 11.86%.

In related news, Director Jacob Eisen purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $36,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,529 shares in the company, valued at $208,960.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary J. Ziegelbauer sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total value of $302,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 372,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,035,512.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in County Bancorp by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp purchased a new position in County Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its stake in County Bancorp by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 17,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in County Bancorp by 362.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 32,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in County Bancorp by 56.0% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 37,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 13,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

County Bancorp Company Profile

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. The company accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

