Short Interest in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Expands By 17.6%

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 109,000 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the March 15th total of 92,700 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 36,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered National Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded National Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

In other news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 3,000 shares of National Research stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $210,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,704 shares of company stock valued at $2,363,267. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in National Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,664,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in National Research by 137.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 8,365 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in National Research by 7.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 232,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,475,000 after purchasing an additional 16,351 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA grew its stake in National Research by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 23,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Research during the fourth quarter worth about $1,332,000. Institutional investors own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Research stock opened at $54.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.98 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. National Research has a 12 month low of $34.00 and a 12 month high of $71.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.67.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Research had a return on equity of 117.23% and a net margin of 25.32%. The company had revenue of $32.62 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%.

National Research Corporation (NRC) is a provider of analytics and insights that facilitate revenue growth, patient, employee and customer retention and patient engagement for healthcare providers, payers and other healthcare organizations. The Company’s portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides information and analysis to healthcare organizations and payers across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience and satisfaction, community population health risks, workforce engagement, community perceptions, and physician engagement.

