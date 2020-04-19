Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) Short Interest Up 17.8% in March

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,480,000 shares, an increase of 17.8% from the March 15th total of 2,105,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 843,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

VAR opened at $115.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.06, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.38. Varian Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $89.62 and a twelve month high of $150.06.

Get Varian Medical Systems alerts:

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.05). Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The firm had revenue of $828.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Varian Medical Systems’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $166.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $171.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Varian Medical Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.40.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 38,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $4,279,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,339,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R Andrew Eckert sold 5,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.41, for a total transaction of $804,758.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,566 shares in the company, valued at $2,216,754.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,650 shares of company stock worth $5,245,186. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,285,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 452.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 874,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $124,191,000 after acquiring an additional 716,309 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,239,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $460,003,000 after acquiring an additional 556,316 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 170.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 768,075 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $109,074,000 after acquiring an additional 484,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,435,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Varian Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varian Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.