Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,850,000 shares, an increase of 18.4% from the March 15th total of 2,407,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 590,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $435,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $633,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 352,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,280,000 after purchasing an additional 10,299 shares in the last quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE boosted its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 191,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 47,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 811,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,038,000 after purchasing an additional 15,571 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ATSG. TheStreet downgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a report on Friday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a report on Monday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Air Transport Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.30.

Shares of ATSG stock opened at $18.62 on Friday. Air Transport Services Group has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $25.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -26.99 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.12.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The firm had revenue of $403.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Transport Services Group will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

