KION GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

KION GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KIGRY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of KION GRP AG/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KION GRP AG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of KION GRP AG/ADR in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. HSBC upgraded shares of KION GRP AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of KION GRP AG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Get KION GRP AG/ADR alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS KIGRY opened at $12.16 on Friday. KION GRP AG/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $8.97 and a fifty-two week high of $18.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.96.

KION GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. KION GRP AG/ADR had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KION GRP AG/ADR will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

KION GRP AG/ADR Company Profile

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

See Also: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for KION GRP AG/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KION GRP AG/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.