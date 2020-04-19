KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNRRY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on KNRRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR in a research report on Monday, March 23rd.

Shares of KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR stock opened at $22.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.47. KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $19.85 and a fifty-two week high of $28.71.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. The company also provides entrance systems, HVAC systems, control components and windscreen wiper systems, platform screen doors, friction material, simulators, driver assistance systems, power supply systems, and control technology products; and torsional vibration dampers and powertrain-related solutions for diesel engines.

