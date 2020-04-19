SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Given Underweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

SDVKY has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded SANDVIK AB/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank lowered SANDVIK AB/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SANDVIK AB/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

SDVKY stock opened at $14.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. SANDVIK AB/ADR has a 52-week low of $11.20 and a 52-week high of $20.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.31. The company has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.35.

SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SANDVIK AB/ADR had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SANDVIK AB/ADR will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SANDVIK AB/ADR stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SANDVIK AB/ADR were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SANDVIK AB/ADR

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools, as well as tailor made tools and inserts, and tooling systems.

