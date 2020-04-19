AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Nordea Equity Research raised AB SKF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised AB SKF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AB SKF from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup downgraded AB SKF from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AB SKF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

SKFRY stock opened at $13.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.27. AB SKF has a 1-year low of $11.13 and a 1-year high of $21.10.

AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter. AB SKF had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 6.48%. On average, analysts forecast that AB SKF will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

AB SKF Company Profile

AB SKF (publ) offers bearings, seals, condition monitoring, lubrication systems, and services. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company's products include bearings, units, and housings; seals; lubrication solutions; lubricants; actuation systems, ball and roller screws, linear guides and tables, and engineering tools; magnetic bearings/permanent magnetic electric motors; mechatronic solutions; maintenance products; condition monitoring systems; power transmission products and solutions; coupling systems; test and measurement equipment; and vehicle aftermarket products, such as wheel end, powertrain, driveline, and suspension products.

