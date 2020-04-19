Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF)

Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of SFFYF stock opened at $18.60 on Friday. Signify has a 12-month low of $18.55 and a 12-month high of $35.58.

About Signify

Signify N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Lamps, LED, Professional, and Home. The company offers various light-emitting diode (LED) lamps, including spots, bulbs, and tubes for the professional and consumer channels, and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and LED electronic components, such as LED drivers and LED modules for luminaire OEMs, as well as for professional luminaire applications in the retail, office, and outdoor segments.

