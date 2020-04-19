Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF)

Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of SFFYF stock opened at $18.60 on Friday. Signify has a 12-month low of $18.55 and a 12-month high of $35.58.
About Signify
See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?
Receive News & Ratings for Signify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.