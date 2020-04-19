REXEL SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

REXEL SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:RXEEY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of REXEL SA/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS RXEEY opened at $7.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.03. REXEL SA/ADR has a 1 year low of $5.78 and a 1 year high of $13.53.

Rexel SA distributes low and ultra-low voltage electrical products to professional customers and markets in the fields of construction, industry, and services. It offers electrical installation equipment, conduits and cables, lighting, security and communication, climate control, tools, and white and brown goods.

