Citigroup Initiates Coverage on THYSSENKRUPP AG/S (OTCMKTS:TKAMY)

Investment analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of THYSSENKRUPP AG/S (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TKAMY. Barclays raised shares of THYSSENKRUPP AG/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of THYSSENKRUPP AG/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of THYSSENKRUPP AG/S in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of THYSSENKRUPP AG/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of THYSSENKRUPP AG/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. THYSSENKRUPP AG/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Get THYSSENKRUPP AG/S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS TKAMY opened at $6.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.27 and a 200 day moving average of $11.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.19. THYSSENKRUPP AG/S has a one year low of $3.64 and a one year high of $16.15.

THYSSENKRUPP AG/S (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. THYSSENKRUPP AG/S had a negative return on equity of 16.65% and a negative net margin of 1.65%. The business had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.40 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that THYSSENKRUPP AG/S will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

THYSSENKRUPP AG/S Company Profile

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for THYSSENKRUPP AG/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THYSSENKRUPP AG/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.